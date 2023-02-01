Keep those New Year’s resolutions!

How are you doing with your New Year’s resolutions? Ready for a little support?

Smyth County Public Library (SCPL) can help you to achieve your goals by connecting you with some fresh ideas or information to reinforce your good intentions. If your resolution was about fitness, weight loss, or exercise, we have new books on these topics, including Bobby Flay Fit, Anatomy of Muscle Building, and Weight Loss for Life. Our print and online magazines include Cooking Light, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Prevention, and many others that offer workout tips, exercise illustrations, and healthy recipes. We also have DVDs like Back Care Yoga or Denise Austin’s Hit the Spot Pilates.

Is getting organized on your list?

If so, you might want explore magazines like Real Simple, This Old House, or I Love Organizing in print or online. Books on this topic include Family Handyman’s Ultimate Organizing Solutions: Kitchen, Bath Closet, Garage or Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondo.

Perhaps learning a new hobby is part of your plan.

In addition to books, magazines, and videos on a wide range of activities, SCPL also loans craft kits for knitting or crochet as well as paper crafts. Each kit contains the tools and supplies needed to get started as well as books with instructions and sample projects.

Finally, our birdwatching backpacks can help you to get outdoors to observe and learn about the many fascinating birds that live in or visit Smyth County. The backpacks contain binoculars, guidebooks, and lists of apps to help identify birds and their calls.

And if your resolution was to read more, we’d love to help you with that too!

Feel free to ask any staff member for recommendations and have a look at our book displays. A current display in Marion has the opening line of each book printed on a cover page that conceals the title and author so you can be intrigued (or not) just by that first sentence.

I hope to see you soon in the library!