BASEBALL
Team District Overall
Bland County 0-0 1-0
Fort Chiswell 0-0 1-0
Galax 0-0 1-0
Grayson County 0-0 1-0
George Wythe 0-0 0-0
Auburn 0-0 1-1
Giles 0-0 1-1
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 13
Auburn at Narrows (ppd)
Giles at Eastern Montgomery (ppd)
Holston at Grayson County (ppd)
Tuesday March 14
Marion at Fort Chiswell (ppd)
George Wythe at Rural Retreat (ppd)
Wednesday March 15
North Cross 3, Auburn 2
Giles 18, Craig County 0 (5)
Grayson County 10, Chilhowie 8
Thursday March 16
Bland County 17, Mount View WV 0 (5)
Fort Chiswell 6, Marion 5
Auburn 22, Eastern Montgomery 1 (5)
Galax 15, Graham 0 (5)
Friday March 17
Narrows 8, Giles 0
George Wythe at Graham (ppd)
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat (ppd)
Grayson County at Tazewell (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday March 24
Auburn at Bland County
Monday March 27
Rural Retreat at Bland County
Tuesday March 28
Bland County at Galax
GIRLS SOCCER
Team District Overall
Bland County 0-0 0-0
George Wythe 0-0 0-0
Auburn 0-0 0-1
Galax 0-0 0-1
Giles 0-0 0-1
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 13
Eastern Montgomery 9, Giles 0
Tuesday March 14
Bland County at Marion (ppd)
George Wythe at Graham (ppd)
Auburn at Glenvar (ppd)
Thursday March 16
Carroll County 9, Galax 0
Friday March 17
Eastern Montgomery 5, Auburn 0
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Auburn at Bland County
Monday March 27
Bland County at Galax
SOFTBALL
Team District Overall
Fort Chiswell 0-0 1-0
Galax 0-0 1-0
Bland County 0-0 0-0
George Wythe 0-0 0-0
Auburn 0-0 2-1
Grayson County 0-0 1-1
Giles 0-0 0-1
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 13
Eastern Montgomery 14, Giles 6
Holston at Grayson County (ppd)
Tuesday March 14
Auburn at Christiansburg (ppd)
George Wythe at Rural Retreat (ppd)
Fort Chiswell at Graham (ppd)
Wednesday March 15
Grayson County 6, Chilhowie 1
Bland County at Narrows (ppd/April 25)
Craig County at Giles (ppd)
Thursday March 16
Eastern Montgomery 5, Grayson County 4
Fort Chiswell 5, Chilhowie 1
Galax 10, Graham 9
Narrows at Giles (ppd)
Friday March 17
Auburn 4, Northside 0
Auburn 4, William Fleming 0
Graham at George Wythe (ppd)
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat (ppd)
Saturday March 18
Amherst County 4, Auburn 2
UPCOMING GAMES--
Today
Bland County at Bluefield WV
Friday March 24
Auburn at Bland County
Monday March 27
Rural Retreat at Bland County
Tuesday Match 28
Bland County at Galax
TRACK & FIELD
UPCOMING MEET--
Wednesday March 29
Bland County at George Wythe