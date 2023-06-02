Two Wythe County men are facing criminal charges after a May 30 altercation in Wytheville.

Matthew Dwayne Akers, 36, of Wytheville and Brandon Joseph Boucher, 37, of Max Meadows were arrested the same day after the Wytheville Police Department responded to a fight in progress call at 480 East Main St.

Lt. Bryan Bard said Boucher told an officer that Akers, who had left the scene, punched him, which caused a cut on his cheek.

Boucher was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital for treatment.

When located later, Akers told police Boucher had started the fight by pushing him.

Akers was charged with malicious wounding, and Boucher was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Boucher is free on bond while awaiting his July 24 trial date.

Akers is being held without bond pending his July 24 preliminary hearing.

Unemployed, Akers told a magistrate he was homeless and sleeping in his car.

“Burst into my office covered in blood holding a knife,” a magistrate wrote in court documents.

According to court records, Matthews’ criminal history includes convictions for drug distribution, domestic assault, driving while intoxicated, consensual sex with a minor and violating his probation.

In 2018, he was sentenced to serve three years and six months after violating his probation for three drug distribution convictions.

According to court records, he failed drug screens and admitted to using methamphetamine.