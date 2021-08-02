7 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $250,000

An awesome property with lots of potential in the country! Have a look at this large home just outside the neat town of Speedwell, Virginia. Close to many recreational opportunities like Jefferson National Forest, Comers Rock, Hale Lake, and many more! This Home offers an exceptionally large kitchen and seven bedrooms! On just over three acres, enjoy the privacy and mountain views from the large newly constructed deck. Two mobile homes are also on the property. One has been used for storage and the other as a residence, with potential for rental income. This property offers a plethora of opportunities, don't miss out!