Citizens of the Commonwealth who would like to participate in a one-of-a-kind outdoors experience are encouraged to take part in the 7th Annual Old Dominion One Shot Turkey Hunt scheduled for April 21-22. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia (WFV) are coordinating this annual event, which provides the opportunity to hunt some of the most exclusive properties with experienced guides.

“The Old Dominion One Shot Turkey Hunt is a wonderful event providing a first-class experience for hunters, guides and landowners, while benefiting wildlife and outdoor recreational opportunities across the Commonwealth,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Director of DWR.

This annual, organized event brings together people from all over the country, not just throughout Virginia. Collectively, the partnering organizations are working together to promote the hunting heritage through increased access and youth programming. Proceeds from the 2023 Old Dominion One Shot Turkey Hunt will be used to promote hunting and outdoor wildlife opportunities across the Commonwealth and to support the DWR/WFV Virginia Wildlife Grant Program. The Grant Program provides a funding source to non-profits, schools and government agencies with a focus on connecting youth to the outdoors. In 2023, 110 grant applications were received by the Virginia Wildlife Grant Program; it will be a top priority to promote hunting heritage in Virginia. Results of the 2023 grant season will be announced in early April. See more details here.

Young outdoor enthusiasts (aged 7-17) who are interested in participating are encouraged to enter an essay contest to be considered to hunt with an experienced mentor. There are five slots for those scholarships (more may be added with additional sponsorships). More than 25 youth submitted essays for the 6th Annual Old Dominion One Shot Turkey Hunt in 2022. The theme for this year’s contest is “The Hunt: Describe your experience, how it made you feel and the impact on your future.” Youth essay contest participants emerged as the winners of the 2018 and 2019 One Shot Hunts. Essay submission is open from March 15th - April 6th with the awards being announced April 12th. Information on how to submit an essay can be found at www.vaoneshot.com.

The event will kick off Friday, April 21 at Bass Pro Shops in Ashland, VA, with hunters and guides pairing up and planning their hunting strategy. Hunters and guides will hunt until noon on Saturday in spectacular locations throughout Virginia donated for the day by generous landowners, hoping to walk away with an award-winning gobbler. Festivities will conclude Saturday night with a celebration at Bass Pro Shops. The deadline for hunters to register is April 12.

“The One Shot is an opportunity for a broad cross section of Virginians to unite in their passion for hunting turkeys as well as for the outdoors itself. Those involved with the One Shot, whether they are participating as hunters, guides, landowners, or the supporting staff, come together in a unique manner to express their appreciation for Virginia’s wildlife resources. In addition, the efforts of these conservationists are directly contributing to funding that will perpetuate the abundance of wildlife and the expansion of outdoor opportunities in the Commonwealth,” said Jenny West, Executive Director of WFV.

For more information, event details, sponsorships, or how to attend the evening celebration at Bass Pro Shops, visit www.vaoneshot.com.