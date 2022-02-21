Check this one out! Nice 3 bed 2 bath fully furnished home on a permanent foundation that adjoins Big Survey, has a nice creek, a pond, and 65 (+/-) of mostly wooded acres, and an abundance of wildlife. This home features a metal roof, covered porch, gas logs, a gas furnace, gas water heater, and much more! This home is perfect for the outdoor enthusiast! The property is only a couple miles from Raven Cliff Campground and less than 20 mins to the Iron Mountain Horse Camp. There is also over 1,000 feet of level road frontage if anyone had the desire to divide any of the land up.
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $339,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Ivanhoe man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a Tuesday afternoon incident at his 3779 Ivanhoe Road residence.
A Wythe County man was arrested Tuesday after a domestic incident at his home.
Marion officials have decided to spend $525,000 of its federal pandemic relief money to transform the town’s pool into a waterpark.
Three members of a Georgia family died in a wreck on Interstate 81 on Friday afternoon.
A portion of downtown Marion's Main Street was blocked off Thursday night as the Smyth County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search war…
A vision can inspire action. Smyth County is one of four communities in a 19-county, 53-town region that will get help creating a vision. The …
Smyth County Schools are moving ahead with a redesign of student restrooms at all three high schools.
A retired Emory & Henry College professor said he’s only scratched the surface when it comes to collecting information about distinguished and historic African Americans from Southwest Virginia.
Area prosecutors had hoped state lawmakers would make changes to recent probation reform during the General Assembly’s 2022 session. The reform, they believe, has had some unintended consequences.
Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans said his office will make a final decision on whether or not to file charges in the January sho…