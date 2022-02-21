3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $339,000

Check this one out! Nice 3 bed 2 bath fully furnished home on a permanent foundation that adjoins Big Survey, has a nice creek, a pond, and 65 (+/-) of mostly wooded acres, and an abundance of wildlife. This home features a metal roof, covered porch, gas logs, a gas furnace, gas water heater, and much more! This home is perfect for the outdoor enthusiast! The property is only a couple miles from Raven Cliff Campground and less than 20 mins to the Iron Mountain Horse Camp. There is also over 1,000 feet of level road frontage if anyone had the desire to divide any of the land up.