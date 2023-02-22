Northwood High School students recognized Sgt. Neal Brooks for School Resource Officer Appreciation Day on Feb. 15.

A number of other county schools also honored the work of their SROs last week.

The day was established by the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO).

“We established National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day last year, after receiving frequent inquiries from schools around the country regarding the most appropriate day to recognize their SROs,” said NASRO Executive Director Mo Canady in a news release. “We encourage schools and communities to take time Feb. 15 to let their SROs know how much they appreciate the work these officers do to bridge gaps between law enforcement and youth and to keep schools safe.”

NASRO says the SRO assignment is unique within law enforcement as “the officers fill a three-part role, serving as informal mentors or counselors, law educators and law enforcement officers to support the students and communities they serve. They are valuable and essential members of the education community who deserve unwavering respect and support from the public in the pursuit of keeping schools and students safe.”