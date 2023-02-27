A 13-year-old boy in foster care loves baseball. Everyone agreed being able to play league ball this spring would give him a sense of normalcy after months of living away from his home, but there was no money to buy him the required cleats, bat, helmet and batting gloves.

That changed this week.

A single mom’s only car and source of transportation was in a garage with storage fees mounting daily. Trying to transition back into the community and parenthood after serving jail time, she didn’t know how she could work without the car.

Efforts are now under way to help her.

These two situations are the first cases being addressed through CarePortal, which just launched in the Smyth this week. It’s launching thanks to a Wytheville woman’s willingness to answer God’s call to help children.

The online service unites local government agencies with churches, businesses, and individuals who are willing to help meet the needs of vulnerable children and their families that can’t be met through social services, the school system, or other programs.

During a Tuesday launch event, Chris Austin, Smyth County’s director of Social Services, explained that his agency is a safety net for the community but its resources are limited and restricted. “There are needs we’re not able to meet,” he said.

Austin said he’s “excited to see what it [CarePortal] brings.” He relayed that he has “heard glowing reports” from his peers in Wythe County.

CarePortal began serving Wythe and Grayson counties in late 2021 with both counties’ Social Services departments and school systems sharing need requests.

According to the CarePortal website, in Wythe County nearly 70 requests for needs have been met since then, helping 116 children and creating an economic impact of almost $60,300.

In Grayson County, 47 children have been assisted with an economic impact of $16,508. CarePortal has also been established in Bland County, where it’s helped four children and provided an economic impact $1,567.

Alice Pearce with Grayson’s Social Services said she’s witnessed the presence of CarePortal lead to children being reunified with their families, Christmases made brighter, and churches helping families get vital items such as child car seats, clothing, cribs, and appliances.

Pearce said that her agency gets each family’s permission to release their names, phone numbers, and needs so churches can work directly with them and form relationships.

Those relationships were repeatedly cited as perhaps the most beneficial aspect of CarePortal.

Brandy Page, the director of the Southwest Virginia Crossroads Coalition, told Smyth County representatives Tuesday, “This is your community. You get the opportunity to form relationships” with those in need.

The coalition is the non-profit Christian ministry that is implementing CarePortal in this region. Page, a Wytheville resident, is a central figure in the work. A mother, Page doesn’t hide her passion for seeing this work as mission-oriented “right here.” She also wants each community to become more aware of the needs that exist locally.

Page said she and her husband prayed for years for work they could do as a family to help with foster care, adoption, and vulnerable children. They connected with the Christian Alliance for Orphans, but, she said, they recognized for many organizations Virginia stops at Roanoke. She and her husband asked “Why not Southwest Virginia? We have more needs here.” They said yes to helping start the effort.

Kyle McMahon works with Intercept Health, a Richmond-based foster care service that provides trauma-informed care. He celebrated the local growth of CarePortal and noted that it’s growing across the state. He particularly spoke of the value of getting multiple generations involved in the work, especially through churches.

McMahon lauded Page, saying, “Thank God for her heart.”

He also praised Smyth County and County Administrator Shawn Utt, who agreed for the county to become a champion of the effort after 24 hours of research.

McMahon said, “That’s an incredible testament to Smyth County.”

“In Smyth County,” Utt said, “we know we have needs and we know we have folks who can help.”

The county, he added, wants to support programs that give people a hand up.

Utt also noted that the county is spending $3 million a year on Children’s Services Act programs – the state’s social services arm for youth. To get more people involved in caring for youth and their families, he said, is the right thing to do.

Prosim Engineering is also backing CarePortal in Smyth County. Alan Long represented the structural engineering firm based in Marion at Tuesday’s launch.

Long said Prosim has a heart for the community, wants to give back and sees this as an avenue to do just that. “We’re excited to be part of it,” said Long, adding that he sees CarePortal “as a terrific opportunity for other businesses.”

CarePortal also has 11 churches signed up to support its work in Smyth County.

Todd Young, Saltville’s mayor, attended the launch with his church. He described the CarePortal as an amazing opportunity and he hopes to see its reach grow. “We want to serve our community,” Young said.

Churches, businesses, and individuals can join CarePortal and receive notifications about the need requests in their communities by visiting https://www.careportal.org/.

Page and Austin both said they see opportunities for people to redirect some of their goods that are taking up space in basements and garages.

Page explained that this effort is not to throw money at situations. That won’t solve the problems, she said. “What we really need is connections… people who care.”

Ryane Terry agreed. With Communities in Schools, a Bristol non-profit that connects students and their families to basic and critical community resources, Terry said, “Relationship is the foundation. Change can’t happen without relationships.”

Communities with Schools has been working with Marion Middle School since 2021 and plans to expand into five new Smyth schools this year.

John Graham, a Smyth pastor and its clerk of court, observed that Page has cast a great vision for the community. He hoped it’s a “vision that infects” the county.