STRICTLY OBSERVING: Paying the caring forward

When Sue Copley broke her arm in the second grade, she was attended to by such caring nurses that she knew she wanted to pay it forward. Her career decision to be a nurse never left her mind as the Bluefield, Virginia, native received her Registered Nursing degree from Bluefield State College straight out of high school. Thus, a forty-year career in nursing has ensued.

Copley was working for the Wythe County Health Department when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging through our region. As one could imagine, this proved to be a very difficult time for Copley and, with some reluctance, she applied for a job as Nursing instructor at the Wythe County Technology Center, which she received in August 2021.

“The most rewarding aspect of my job is when I feel like a student is just not getting it and then suddenly, a light bulb goes on in their head and they remember something I’ve taught them,” she noted. “That just does my heart good.”

Copley also feels a deep connection with her students.

“I can always tell which of my students are truly there because they want to be and are intent on achieving what they want,” she said. “I feel like I can be a good listening ear for them while still expecting them to complete what they need to in order to be good nurses.”

Junior students can finish their first year with all necessary requirements needed to take their Certified Nursing Assistant exam.

“I actually have had a couple of students who have taken the test, passed, and are working CNAs in nursing homes as high school seniors,” Copley pointed out.

Second-year students or senior graduates of the Wythe County Technology Center Nursing program begin their first year of college, in conjunction with the prestigious Nursing program at Wytheville Community College. Licensed Practical Nursing classes are taught at the Crossroads Learning Institute in Galax. After completing clinical prior to graduation, potential LPNs will have one more year of instruction in order to complete licensing requirements. Classes taught on the Wytheville WCC Campus are for prospective Registered Nurses.

“Any classes in which the students enroll at the Wythe County Technology Center serves as a foundation for whatever they want to become, whether it be a nurse practitioner, traveling nurse or psychiatric nurse,” Copley offered. “The possibilities are endless.”

She adds that whether or not students end up working in the healthcare profession, training for these classes are never without benefit.

“It’s just good basic knowledge that prepares you for living in the world,” she remarked. “There is so much that can be gleaned from these classes.”

Copley noted that she currently instructs a dozen CNA students and seven potential LPNs as seniors. Each of these classes can hold as many as twenty students. She also emphasized that the number one qualification for any healthcare worker must be compassion.

“A lot of people go into the healthcare field for the assurance of a good paycheck,” Copley admitted. “But you have to treat your patients as you would want a member of your own family to be treated. You have to want to take care of them.”

That being said, Copley says the majority of her students do have the compassion and empathy needed when caring for those who cannot care for themselves.

“When we go for clinicals twice a week at Carrington Place,” she recalled. “It makes me feel good when I see my students kindly care for patients, as a potential nurse’s demeanor in the classroom versus working hands-on with the public can be two separate things.”

All students must be CPR certified, which can be helpful in any situation. Copley also stated that her classes help develop responsibility among her students.

“You must be responsible for what you do and for the mistakes you make,” she commented. “Our classes help instill that responsibility within you.”

As for nursing in general, Copley says that there needs to be opportunities for a learning experience.

“We can always be in a situation where we can expand our knowledge,” she added. “There always needs to be a situation where we can make ourselves better nurses.”

Copley told me in closing that she has had one student complete her CNA license and is now going to college to be an RN. A couple of other current students have already passed their CNA exams and have already gotten jobs at the Rural Retreat Care Center.

“I try to prepare them for college, which is much harder,” she said. “Those success stories make me feel accomplished.”