Happy birthday to Tara Richardson and Dorothy Taylor on June 25, and Melinda D. Miller on June 28. Happy anniversary to Gary and Betsy Gillman on June 26; Terry and Sherri Repass on June 29; Jim and Wilma Nidiffer on June 30; and Doug and Brenda Jones and David and Brenda Lester on July 1.

Carrie Courtney was in charge of our United Women in Faith on Thursday, June 15. She gave us some interesting information on our group. This dates as early as 1869 with different names. We will celebrate our 50th anniversary of existence (1973-2023) as UMW and now as United Women in Faith. This historic milestone will be celebrated at the 50th annual meeting on Sept. 23 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The Rev. Joe Mack Taylor was our speaker on Sunday morning. His message was “A Father’s Love” based on Matthew 7. The choir had a special song. Father’s Day was also celebrated. Sara Williamson read a poem about fathers; Emily Davis presented two door prizes to Gene Albert and George Fields. A lunch bag filled with snacks and a drink was given to each man present. Also our bulletin was filled with names of special dads either in memory or in honor. Our front door and vestibule was decorated in honor of fathers. Thank you to everyone who made this a special Sunday.

There will be a yard sale meeting on Sunday, June 25, immediately after worship.

Our service on Sunday, June 25, beginning at 11 a.m. will be a report on annual conference by George Fields and then a singing Sunday with choir and congregation.

Bible study will be on Tuesday, June 27, at 9:45 a.m.

Choir practice is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

A large crowd attended the senior day in the park on Thursday, June 15.

Justin, Jayden, Eli and I attended the events at the Wytheville Farmer’s Market on Saturday morning.

Eli celebrated this 9th birthday (June 18) with a party with family on Monday, June 19. He received cards, money and gifts. This was a cookout with birthday cake.

Quote: “Laughter is an instant vacation.”

Bible verse: “Instead be filled with the Holy Spirit, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves, and making music to the Lord in your hearts.” Ephesians 5:19.

Today does not seem like the first day of summer. It is chilly, windy and rainy.