A 14-year-old girl was found safe and a Marion man who Smyth County investigators says took off with her in the middle of the night is in custody after the pair were located in Georgia early Sunday morning.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Lt. Tony McCormick said the teen is believed to have left her Atkins home around 2 a.m. on Saturday with 28-year-old Michael Anthony Blevins while the girl’s mother worked nightshift and her grandfather slept.

The girl's mother reported her missing after she woke that afternoon and was unable to find her daughter. Amber Alerts were issued by both the Virginia State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation early Sunday morning.

McCormick said the FBI entered the information of the vehicle they were believed to have been traveling in into a system of license plate readers in surrounding states. The vehicle, a 2001 Ford Econoline Van, was detected twice by those readers in Tennessee, the second detection coming in from Chattanooga.

The van was later spotted by a police officer about twenty minutes away in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., where it was stopped and Buchanan was taken into custody.

McCormick said it’s unclear at this time what Buchanan’s endgame was or where they’d planned to go. He noted that Buchanan had taken all his belongings from the home of a friend with whom he’d been staying. He also took with him his friend’s computer, which he’d used to communicate with the teen.

The lieutenant said the sheriff’s office is still investigating the relationship between Buchanan and the teen. He noted that Buchanan had been a family acquaintance. Computers used by both Buchanan and the girl to communicate will be turned over to Virginia State Police for examination, he said.

In Georgia, Buchanan faces multiple charges, including abduction, trafficking of a minor and more.

Once the Georgia charges are resolved, he will be brought back to Virginia, where he will face additional charges.