 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kirtner tallies four points, three boards for Bucs

  • 0

Brenda Mock Brown’s first look at her ETSU women’s basketball team was a good one, as the Buccaneers defeated Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game on Thursday at Brooks Gym.

Temple University transfer Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points and added seven rebounds for ETSU. Journee added 12 points and 10 boards, while Pepperdine transfer Jayla Ruffus-Milner tallied 12 points and nine boards.

Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) had four points, three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes for the Bucs.

ETSU will open its regular season on Monday at defending national champion South Carolina.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…