Kirtner tallies four points, three boards for Bucs

Brenda Mock Brown’s first look at her ETSU women’s basketball team was a good one, as the Buccaneers defeated Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game on Thursday at Brooks Gym.
Temple University transfer Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points and added seven rebounds for ETSU. Journee added 12 points and 10 boards, while Pepperdine transfer Jayla Ruffus-Milner tallied 12 points and nine boards.
Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) had four points, three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes for the Bucs.
ETSU will open its regular season on Monday at defending national champion South Carolina.