A growing issue in our hayfields and landscapes is the proliferation of an insidious little weed, Catchweed Bedstraw. Also known as Velcroweed, grip grass, and sticky-willy, catchweed bedstraw is a member of the mint family, having a squared stem and gets its name from the hair-like hooks that entangle anything it encounters.

If you have a dog, especially a longer-haired dog, you no doubt have seen catchweed’s little green BB-like seeds “caught” in their coat. Catchweed is found in every state except Hawaii and its habitat extents from most provinces of Canada to northern Mexico.

Catchweed, like most weeds, is most easily identified in hayfields after it has already bloomed. This causes two problems: first, it has already gone to seed at that point and guaranteed you a second visit, and second, due to its pungent aroma, animals will not readily eat it so the hay you just harvested is tainted.

If you think about it, if catchweed was tasty to grazing animals, it wouldn’t be an issue. Because it grows early, animals would graze it off and eventually kill it due to injury from overgrazing. Like many of our common pasture field issues like buttercup and henbit, catchweed goes unchecked and can take over our fields.

Seeds germinate very early in the spring (and we had an early spring) to produce a gangly plant with long stems. Plants can grow up to 6 feet but can’t stand up on their own, so they often use other upright species for support, clambering over the other vegetation with the aid of hooked bristles at the stem angles.

Left on their own, they remain low and sprawling, forming dense tangles only a foot or so in height, shading out any smaller plants they grow over. In some areas, this species grows as a winter annual, germinating in the fall, and overwinter as a small plant, to grow quickly in spring. Thus, they choke out grass stands as well and left unchecked too long can lead to the need to reseed the field.

In early spring to summer, tiny, inconspicuous pale green or white flowers are borne in the leaf axils or terminally. Each inflorescence (a cyme) has 3 to 5 flowers. Each flower is only 2-3 mm across with four petals. Once pollinated by flies or beetles, spherical fruits of two nearly round halves are produced. Each fruit half contains a single small, spherical, oval or kidney-shaped seed. The gray to brown seeds are 1-4 mm in diameter and are covered with small tubercles. The hooked bristles create a burr, which is easily dispersed on animal fur or clothing. Individual plants produce 300-400 seeds, although some specimens will produce many more.

Seeds remain viable in the soil for only a couple of years. They survive passage through the digestive tracts of cattle, horses, pigs, goats, and birds, so bringing uncomposted manure into a garden may inadvertently introduce this weed.

This weed is not difficult to control in its early stages of life. An application of 2 4-D can kill them very effectively and at a lower cost but 2 4-D can also drift worse than some more expensive chemical controls so use caution.

In lawns and flowerbeds, mechanical control is effective. If pulled or hoed out while small, before flowering and seed production commences. Catchweed has a shallow root system, with a branching taproot.

However, it is weakly connected to the stem so that when weeding, the roots often remain behind (and can grow again) when the tops are pulled. The brittle stems break easily, so it is difficult to remove an entire plant intact. Nearby fragile plants may be damaged as it is pulled if its leaves or stems stick to the tender plants.

Upcoming EventsApril 15—National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Horse Show, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.

May 14—Bristol Steer and Heifer Show.

June 15-17—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association Summer Show, Fairview Farm, Abingdon.

June 17—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Tractor Giveaway, 2 p.m. (Tickets are $1 from any club member.)

June 19-23—Smyth County Junior 4-H Camp. (Spots available! Call 276 783-5175.)

July 11—VQA Sale.

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.