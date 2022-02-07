Newly refinished home ready for its new owner! This 3 bed 1 bath home has over 1600 sq ft, sits in an excellent location, and has been brought back to life with modern touches. The charm of built-in cabinets, hardwood floors, and large windows, is accompanied by modern finishes such as a new heat pump, updated electrical, a modern bathroom with a heated floor, and new kitchen appliances. The sunroom off the back offers not only additional storage but the possibility of over 300 more finished square feet. All this with an unfinished basement that could be turned into a den, in-law suite, extra bedrooms, or even an apartment with a separate entrance. This home is priced to sell and ready for its new owner!
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $150,000
