Colton Green allowed just one hit and struck out seven in the Maroons’ 12-0 road win over the Spartans.

Owen Repass had three hits and Sebastian Gomez had two for George Wythe (2-1), which finished off Giles in five innings.

Indians edge GW

Tucker Fontaine had two hits and worked the first four innings to pick up the 13-10 win for the Indians in a road slugfest over the Maroons.

Caleb Roberts added two hits for the Indians, which finished with seven hits in the game. Noah Bandrimer recorded the save for Rural Retreat.

Owen Repass was 4 for 4 for George Wythe, while Logan Mullins had two hits for the Maroons, who out-hit the Indians 10-7.

RR whips GW

Lacey Brown and Olivia Bailey each had three hits as Rural Retreat used some big innings to beat its Wythe County rival, 10-3.

The Indians scored five runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth to blow open a tight game. Rural Retreat also benefitted from six GW errors.

Jadelyn Faulkner, Jasmine Faulkner and Samara Sheffey each had two hits for George Wythe.

Rural Retreat junior breaks record

A Rural Retreat native threw for a program best in the javelin toss during the Emory & Henry track and field season opener on Saturday at the Doc Jopson Invitational.

Michaela Fiscus, a junior at E&H, broke the program record with a throw of 22.36 meters, playing 14th.

The women's program smashed five different program records while the men's team set four new bests.