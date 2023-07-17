Local author and renowned YouTuber Johnny Ashley has become known across Virginia and surrounding states for his Hood in the Woods series, highlighting some of the most intriguing and historically rich abandoned buildings and towns in Appalachia. The research he has collected in his videos has resulted in two revamped volumes plus a third new release, which bare the namesake of his YouTube channel.

In his first volume, subtitled Boom Towns, Moonshine and Shootouts, Ashley recaps the infamous Carroll County Courthouse Shootout, an altercation that I had forgotten began when an Allen family member kissed a girlfriend of a boy who found out, unfortunately, that the Allen boys were not to be crossed. I also found it interesting that the Franklin County Moonshine Conspiracy was chronicled in the 2012 film Lawless starring Shia LeBeouf. Ashley writes that the film erroneously depicts the Bondurant brothers paying protection money, also noting that the only truth during the film’s final scene was the bridge shootout in which federal agent Rakes (Guy Pearce) shot two of the Bondurant brothers. During Prohibition, Franklin County was dubbed “the wettest county in the world.”

Per Wythe County, Ashley noted that five tons of lead were sent to our Shot Tower to provide lead used in Civil War ammunition from the bluffs in Pulaski on which the St. Albans Sanitorium sits. He also devoted a section of his book to the magnificent Foster Falls Hotel, which he says served as the town’s post office, saloon and company offices for the Foster Falls Mining and Manufacturing Company in 1888. Of course, if you read my column last week, you know that it is now the breathtaking Inn at Foster Falls, the 10-room boutique hotel.

Most of the volume, however, covers the many ghost town and bygone railroad communities of the West Virginia coal mining region, a dream trip for the local historian. He explores the rich histories of towns like Glen Jean and Thurmond as well as such legends as John Henry and John Hardy. JFK’s trek through West Virginia during the 1960 presidential campaign is also chronicled. Purchase the book at https://www.lulu.com/shop/johnny-ashley/hood-in-the-woods-vol-1/paperback/product-zpw6q5.html?q=johnny+ashley&page=1&pageSize=4.

Ashley’s Hood in the Woods Vol. 2: Preachers, Pirates and Witches is my favorite in the trilogy. It has much more to offer in terms of history in Wythe County including detailed sections on Ivanhoe, Locust Hill Manor, and Austinville, the latter of which connected us in November 2021. His filming of the tragically dilapidated recreation center, the first of its kind in the history of the county, resulted in my receiving one of the last original bowling pins from the place where my beloved great-great aunt Hazel Stoots worked for a quarter-century.

Prior to that, she worked for nearly a decade in the New Jersey Zinc Company Store and lived in one of the mining staff houses similar to the one pictured in Ashley’s book. He noted the Newtown, Inc., of which Hazel was a member, was given 64 non-staff houses along with a dozen houses from Lead Mine Estates. These two companies formed after the closing of the mines in 1982 and later merged to purchase the Austinville Water and Sewer Company. The water treatment plant now sits in Hazel’s former backyard atop a former baseball diamond where annual Independence Day celebrations were once held.

I also found interesting that Ashley mentioned the staff house directly below the mine, which sits atop a hill on the bank of the New River. It was said that this was once the home of the superintendent of the New Jersey Zinc Company. Rumors have also circulated that the original Austin family lived in the home. Ashley writes that the ground surrounding the ruins of the home is so polluted that “a legal playground cannot be built on the land.”

Whereas Austinville was viewed as the upper crust of the county, Ivanhoe has a centuries-long reputation of being the exact opposite. Its legendary native, the Reverend Robert Sheffey condemned it “to sink into the earth and be consumed by the pits of hell,” having returned to his hometown to find it full of prostitutes, violence and drunkards. Purchase the book at https://www.lulu.com/shop/johnny-ashley/hood-in-the-woods-vol-2/paperback/product-w8rmjv.html?q=johnny+ashley&page=1&pageSize=4.

Then, I open his brand new third installment, Hood in the Woods Vol. 3: Riots, Rockets and Stars, and was honored to find an entire paragraph acknowledging my story on him, which received more than 15,000 online views, the most of my career. It is I who am indeed grateful to Mr. Ashley. He also promoted my book, Hazel’s Little Bud, for which I am very grateful.

I loved his section about the Roanoke Star, which he says is visible from 60 miles away atop Mill Mountain. He also gave note to celebrities who were born in Roanoke including singer Wayne Newton and legendary football brothers Tiki and Ronde Barber. I did not know that John McAfee, founder of McAfee antiviral software, was also from Roanoke.

Perhaps the most compelling insert in this volume is Ashley’s informative report on Abijah Thomas and His Octagonal House. In 1771, Smyth County was considered part of the Wild West. Abijah’s father, Thomas Jefferson Thomas became the county’s land surveyor, sheriff and justice of the peace. Meetings were held as to the establishment of Smyth County, the seat of which it was suggested be named after Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion. Ashley’s book also reminded me that Marion was portrayed by Mel Gibson in The Patriot. Abijah Thomas built the octagonal house in 1807, which he named Mountain View. Of its 27 rooms, the house has a dining room complete with a 20-foot dining table, 32 90-inch windows. Stonework on the inside is oil-painted in pink and blue to resemble Victorian era marble. Purchase the book at https://www.lulu.com/shop/johnny-ashley/hood-in-the-woods-vol-3/paperback/product-2pp49r.html?q=johnny+ashley&page=1&pageSize=4.