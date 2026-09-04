Council re-visits Monroe Street work Sep 4, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville Town Council on Aug. 24 took a new look work along Monroe Street, prompted by a call from Council Member Holly Atkins to fill the grass area of the bump outs with concrete.kAmpE<:?D 2C8F65 E92E 92G:?8 8C2DD :? E96 3F>A @FED AC6D6?ED 2 52?86C E@ E@H? H@C<6CD H9@ 92G6 E@ >@H E96 2C62D]k^AmkAmx?E6C:> %@H? |2?286C r9C:DE@A96C $=6>A E@=5 E96 E@H? E92E E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? 925 ?@ C64@>>6?52E:@? @? 8C2DD @C 4@?4C6E6[ 255:?8 E92E E96 4@DE E@ 7:== E96 3F>A @FE 2C62 H:E9 4@?4C6E6 H@F=5 36 36EH66? S`[f__ 2?5 S`[g__]k^Am kAmr@F?4:= |6>36C r2E9J !2EE:D@? 72G@C65 <66A:?8 E96 8C2DD[ ?@E:?8 E92E :E H:== 23D@C3 D@>6 H2E6C[ H96C62D 4@?4C6E6 5@6D?’E] $96 A@:?E65 @FE E92E E96 E@H? 925 DA6?E 2 =@E @7 E:>6 2?5 >@?6J 255C6DD:?8 E96 :DDF6 @7 DA665:?8 @? |@?C@6[ 255:?8 E92E E96 E@H? 925 7@==@H65 's~%’D C64@>>6?52E:@?D 2?5 EC277:4 925 D=@H65 5@H?]k^Am People are also reading… Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Saltville councilman's service remembered Saltville council begins process to fill open seat US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium kAm%96 H2E6C :DDF6 EC@F3=65 r@F?4:= |6>36C y@D6A9 w2?5[ H9@ 2D<65 E92E E96 6?8:?66C:?8 56A2CE>6?E G:D:E E96 |@?C@6 $EC66E 2C62 2?5 >2<6 2 C64@>>6?52E:@?] w2?5 2C8F65 E92E E96 :D=2?5 H2D 2 >:DE2<6[ D2J:?8 H2E6C :D 5:G6CE65 @FE 2?5 :?E@ E96 DEC66E[ C2E96C E92? 8@:?8 F?56C E96 3F>A @FE]k^Am kAmpDD:DE2?E %@H? |2?286C t=2:?6 w@=6E@? D2:5 D96 4@F=5 H@C< H:E9 's~% E@ D66 :7 E96 3F>A @FE 2C62D H6C6 4@CC64E=J :?DE2==65]k^AmkAm%96 |@?C@6 $EC66E 3F>A\@FED H6C6 :?DE2==65 2D DEC66ED42A6 :>AC@G6>6?ED 56D:8?65 E@ 567:?6 A656DEC:2? 2C62D[ 6?92?46 E96 2AA62C2?46 @7 E96 4@CC:5@C 2?5 AC@G:56 D6A2C2E:@? 36EH66? A656DEC:2? 2?5 G69:4F=2C EC277:4]k^Am kAmr@F?4:= E23=65 E96 564:D:@?[ H2:E:?8 E@ 962C 324< 7C@> 's~% 2?5 E96 E@H? 6?8:?66C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters An energy company headquartered in Virginia is spending more than $50,000 on a social media campaign to raise awareness about the work of volu…