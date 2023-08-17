Wytheville Community College on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, will hold open auditions for its fall production of “Nunsense.”

Auditions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. both days in Snyder Auditorium on the college’s Wytheville campus.

No previous stage experience is required to audition. Parts will be available for five women’s roles.

Anyone interested in acting, costuming, lighting, stage-managing, or any other aspect of play production is welcome to attend auditions. Director Robert “Joe” Burnett encourages interested people to audition, and says, “If you have ever wanted to be on the stage under the bright lights, now is your chance to shine.”

WCC Theatre is also seeking volunteers to work both on and off stage.

Performance dates are Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 3-4.