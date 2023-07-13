The Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office snagged a win this year in the annual statewide Legal Food Frenzy competition.

Organized by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, the Young Lawyer’s Division of the Virginia Bar Association and the Virginia Federation of Food Banks, the Legal Food Frenzy is a friendly, though highly competitive, contest within the commonwealth’s legal community to raise both food and funds for food banks in their respective areas.

“I guess they’re smart—they know lawyers are competitive,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Lawson, who led the office’s campaign.

Lawson first got the office involved in the competition in 2021 and has been increasingly drumming up support in the county since. This year, the CA’s office took home first place in the contest’s per capita government/public service category. Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office snagged the win for overall giving.

“I think that, in Southwest Virginia especially, there are a lot of people who sometimes have trouble making ends meet and it’s nice to give back to the community and I think this is a wonderful way to do that,” Lawson said. “I really enjoy it, it’s a lot of fun.”

To help bolster the CA office’s efforts, Lawson enlisted the help of other offices within the courthouse, as well as other local attorneys, the probation office and local law enforcement agencies. To help keep things interesting, she held smaller competitions of her own. Inside the courthouse, she bought the circuit court clerk’s office lunch for bringing in the most donations. Virginia State Police also earned a pick-me-up for their win among the law enforcement agencies.

“I was so cliché,” Lawson said. “I provided donuts and coffee to the law enforcement agencies that donated the most.”

As part of Lawson’s campaign, she also volunteered at Feeding Southwest Virginia's Kid’s Kitchen in Abingdon, where volunteers helped provide afterschool meals for various children’s programs.

“I really enjoyed that,” she said, noting that her son has now also expressed interest in volunteering.

In total, Lawson’s campaign raked in more than $5,000 to benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia. Those funds will be used to support the organization’s Summer Feeding, Afterschool and Backpack programs, as well as other initiatives specific to children’s nutrition.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Director of Corporate Relations Joseph Kessler said Smyth’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office competed against 24 other teams across the state in the government/public service category.

“This is the first time a team from SWVA has won in this category,” he said, adding that, to his knowledge, it’s the first time a team from Far SWVA has won a statewide award in the competition’s 17-year history.

“Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and all of our Legal Food Frenzy participants and award winners really exemplify the commitment that our region has to taking care of our neighbors,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia President Pamela Irvine. “It means so much to the food bank and the families that we serve to have the participation and generosity of the SWVA legal community each year. Because of the commitment of our participating groups, we have secured an important investment in feeding the children of our region, who represent our collective future. A big thank you to all who made this year’s campaign possible!”

Lawson’s office wasn’t the only team in the region to earn bragging rights. Of the competition’s eight statewide categories, four of those awards went to teams in Southwest Virginia with the Appalachian School of Law claiming both per capita and total giving awards in the law school category, First Bank & Trust earning top prize in the per capita legal department category and the Law Offices of James Steele, PLLC, out of Roanoke, bringing home the coveted Attorney General’s Cup for the third year in a row.

In all 31 teams from Southwest Virginia competed in the contest’s five statewide categories, bringing in more than $50,000 for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“I think the people in Southwest Virginia believe in helping their neighbors and I think that’s evident when you look at the statewide awards and see who won,” Lawson said. “It’s a good way to give back to the community and have a friendly competition where we’re trying to raise funds that are helping our actual neighbors.”

The turnout speaks to the region’s compassion and generosity, Lawson said.

“I don’t know if that just goes to the idea of we take care of our own, or have an idea of helping out our neighbors more, I don’t know,” she said. “Obviously, in general, we don’t have as much money as some of those other areas, but I think that just goes to show that we have a giving spirit. With Appalachians, we have to help our neighbors.”

The competition has brought with it an immense sense of pride in the community.

“I’m proud of our office, I’m proud of the people, the law enforcement officers who helped, the other offices in the courthouse that helped. I’m proud of everybody, and I’m proud of how Southwest Virginia has steps up to the plate,” Lawson said.

She hopes to see that same support come next year as the Smyth County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office aims to strip clinch the Attorney General's Cup.