STRICTLY OBSERVING: The depths of Walters

I was born on Monday, March 25, 1985 at 7:43 p.m.. at Roanoke Memorial Hospital 15 weeks ahead of schedule. My weakened, exhausted and health-compromised mother had a TV on in the room. It was Oscar night and legendary journalist Barbara Walters was hosting her annual pre-Oscar special. Just as we did that night, my mom and I watched the Oscars together nearly every year for the quarter-century during which we lived together, mostly accompanied by a Barbara Walters Special.

My early earthly arrival rendered me a life in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy. The lady on the television as I made my premature debut into this strange world would share many things in common, so much so that her death on Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 93 has caused me to do a fair deal of reflecting on my own life and career.

Barbara Walters started out as a writer, just like me. In 1961, she was hired by Today as a writer for women’s fashion segments. She later was bumped up to women’s correspondent and finally the first female co-host of the longest-running news show in television history. She held that position for a dozen years until a $12 million deal with ABC made her the first female co-anchor of a national nightly news program, not to mention the highest-paid, ahead of iconic colleague Walter Cronkite.

Also starting in 1976 was her interview and pre-Oscar specials. She also stayed with ABC News as a co-anchor of the iconic 20/20 news magazine until her retirement in 2014, making her final TV appearance two years later at the age of 87. Of course, later generations will remember Walters as creator and host of The View, from which she also retired in 2014. The program has been a staple in daytime television since its debut in 1997.

When I was in keyboarding class as a sophomore in high school, Sharon Sowers, one of my favorite teachers, asked us to complete a report on a celebrated member of our desired eventual profession. I guess I always knew I wanted to be a journalist because I remember immediately thinking of Barbara Walters. I came to admire her more after learning that she was an advocate for people with disabilities, having had a mentally-challenged sister named Jackie. She named her only adopted daughter after her sister, whom she said she adored.

“As a child, I resented her because she made my parents so unhappy when they saw this lonely child,” she told ABC News in 2014. “When I would go out with girlfriends, my parents made me take Jackie with me. I felt so bad for her.”

“Later on, whenever I was interviewing someone who was physically or mentally challenged, I think it gave me a special understanding,” she added. “She taught me so much about having compassion for others.”

Three years her senior, Jackie died in 1985.

Her most cherished interviews were with Bob and Michelle Smithdas, a deaf and blind couple. The other was with Christopher Reeve, the former Superman, after his debilitating accident falling off a horse left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. Barbara Walters’s sister inspired her to champion people like me who struggle to make their contribution to society in this very difficult world. While I will remember her interviews with glamorous stars like Lucille Ball and Whitney Houston, it is Walters’s interactions with the people most like me that meant the most to her, more than all the presidents and world leaders with whom she spoke.

Walters, however, was so devoted to her career that she wished she had spent more time with her daughter. Knowing that makes me even more grateful that I have a family. I do my best to make them my top priority in life, as Walters is said to have died wishing she had done. Those are the blessings in life that no amount of money can replace.

I never met Barbara Walters, but I often wish I had. Though I will never make the money or fame she had, I would like to think that I will have made a difference in the disabled world the same as she did in the world of women. We both shared an unquenchable desire for quality journalism whether we were making $12 or $12 million.