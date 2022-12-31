 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion club recognizes Joines' leadership

Kiwanis-Joines
SPorter

Marion Kiwanis President Ken Osborne presents the 2022 Kiwanian of the Year award to Tim Joines, who was only the third person in the history of the club to serve two terms as its president. Under his leadership the Kiwanis Club gained six new members. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

