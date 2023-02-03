Chat GPT, an Artificial Intelligence chat bot, launched in November 2022, and now, it’s everywhere. Each day I read something about Chat GPT in my news feed or hear hosts discussing it on podcasts. Tech enthusiasts revel in its possibilities. Teachers fear it will promote cheating. Creatives worry it will steal their jobs. But what is it?

Artificial intelligence has been around for a while, and most of us use it every day. Do you talk to Siri or customer service robots? Then you use AI. In simple terms, traditional AI analyzes large amounts of data to find patterns and make predictions. The new trend in AI is generative AI, which is what ChatGPT is. Generative AI collects tons of data inputs, such as words, descriptions, images, or computer code, and creates something “novel” in response to a prompt. For example, one could ask a generative AI model to create a painting of a dog in the style of Van Gogh, and it would create something that looks like a Van Gogh painting. But isn’t.

ChatGPT is a language processing model that provides “human like” text responses to prompts. For example, you can ask it to write a poem about cats or an essay about World War II. Chat GPT is run by Open AI, a research lab backed by Microsoft. Chat GPT is a form of generative AI.

Generative AI models have been around for a while, but lately they are getting more attention because Chat GPT is free and open to the public. All you need to use it is an account with Open AI and ChatGPT.

Open AI says ChatGPT has huge potential for more efficient work. It could help content creators by providing tips on marketing strategies and copy for websites, blogs, and social media posts. ChatGPT can take over tedious tasks and open up more time for employees to work on higher level thinking, like research and strategy.

Some argue ChatGPT can actually do some basic tasks better than humans can, because it sees patterns humans do not. For example, ChatGPT might do a better job of writing copy for a website to maximize search engine optimization. It can also, ironically, do a better job of personalizing text.

Another benefit could be improved internet searches. Some believe a model like ChatGPT will eventually replace search engines like Google. The generative AI can give users actual information, not just links to websites.

And on the coding front, ChatGPT can make basic coding faster. In fact, Microsoft is putting a lot of money into developing generative AI because it wants to use AI tools as “pair programmers” to improve coding efficiency. AI can often debug code faster than humans can. I bet my son, who recently spent six hours debugging a program at work, would pay attention to that.

But ChatCPT has its issues. To work well, generative AI models require millions of data points and significant computing power. They also need human input at the beginning and end of each process. For example, a person has to give ChatGPT a prompt so it can generate a response. Then, the person has to evaluate the response, and if necessary, provide new prompts to refine the final output. Because generative AI depends upon data to produce things, it has inherent bias. It learns from the information you give it. For example, if you tell ChatGPT that 10 + 9 = 20, it will carry that incorrect information forward during your chat with it. Open AI admits ChatGPT is not good at math calculations.

Also, ChatGPT is trained on data up to 2021, so you cannot use it to generate up to date text about breaking news or current events. Also, since it is easy to manipulate, it may produce offensive, biased responses and misinformation.

Like all technology, ChatGPT offers benefits and drawbacks. As a creative writer, I join the ranks of artists, journalists, and creatives who worry AI generated content may replace the work I do. However, so far the word is ChatGPT is good at filler language and basic document generation, but it can’t write a novel. I’ve read some songs and poems written by ChatGPT. They are not good.

Educators worry ChatGPT will make it easier to cheat. Students can ask GPT to write an essay on The Great Gatsby, for example. Or to write a paragraph explaining the Krebs Cycle for biology class. Universities are scrambling to respond to the implications of ChatGPT. Some professors are contemplating oral exams and in class writing assignments, with, dare I say it, pen and paper! (This old Word Nerd thinks that’s a good idea with or without ChatGPT.)

One of my biggest concerns is regulation of AI. Or the lack thereof. Currently, artists are suing Microsoft and other tech companies over AI models. The artists say AI models scrape images and text from the internet to create items that are basically collages of original work. The AI models do not ask for permission to use the copyrighted material, nor is AI currently required to follow any licensing guidelines. The artists say that’s intellectual property theft, and I agree.

AI can blur the lines between what is human made and what is computer made. We already have trouble figuring out if what we read on the internet is true. Generative AI has just complicated that problem.

And what about accountability and responsibility? If a generative AI model produces something offensive, inaccurate, or slanderous, and it spreads virally, who is to blame? The person who prompted AI to create the offensive material, or the company to runs the AI model?

We do not have legal and ethical standards established to govern AI and its use, and we need them. Quickly. You may be thrilled with the possibility of AI. It may scare you. But we all should be paying attention. Generative AI is here, and we need to make sure we use it wisely.