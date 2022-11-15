The power of feeling

What is the most powerful testimony you have to offer? How do you get people to come to your church? What causes people who come to church to want to be saved?

These are the three most prevalent questions facing the church right now. Let us take these in reverse order.

What causes people to call upon the Lord and be saved? The simple answer is that they feel something. To feel something lets you know it is real. You can’t see the wind, but you can feel it. You can’t see sorrow, but you can feel it. The beginning of all things spiritual is to know that God is real.

Hebrews 11:6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. The simple truth is that until you believe that God exists, there is no avenue of hope to get anything from him. The beginning of all things possible through and from God depends on believing he is real, and the best way to know God is to feel God.

If it requires faith to believe in God to receive salvation, how does a non-believer have a chance? With God there is no such thing as chance. He knows what is needed to be saved and he has set in place a measure that guarantees the ability of every person to be saved. Romans 12:3 “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”

From your birth, God has installed a measure of faith into every one of us that guarantees your chance to be saved. I don’t care how many times you have said that you do not believe in God, if you ever get into a place where God is moving, you will feel him and know he is real.

On the road to Emmaus, two of Christ’s followers were so despondent over Christ’s death that they had all but given up on their hope and faith. So much so that they did not physically recognize Jesus after he joined them on their journey. As they sat together at supper, they heard Jesus pray for the meal and something came over them and they felt something familiar. Something they had experienced numerous times as they had walked with Jesus. The light came back on, and their vision was clear again. The fire was re-ignited in their souls, and they set their sights on returning to Jerusalem. They felt something that could only have been God with them.

How do you get people to come to your church? We sing loud and long and give ear plugs at the door. We preach the Word and I congratulate many of the churches that are coming back to the Word. Yet, there is still something missing. It is the presence and work of the Holy Spirit. If he is not there, the only thing you are feeling is vibration and hype. It is the moving of the Holy Spirit that touches people and makes them aware of their need for salvation. It is also the fire of the Spirit that ignites the souls of the church members to get excited about what is going on in the church that they go and tell without being prompted to do so.

The woman at the well was an outcast but Jesus spoke with her and during those moments at the well, there was an unbeatable combination at work: the anointed Word and the moving of the Holy Spirit. When Jesus was through talking and the Holy Spirit touched her, she left her water pots behind and went to tell everyone about her experience.

In John 9:1-11 Jesus heals a man who had been blind since birth. Being called before the council, he was not hesitant to tell them it was Jesus who had healed him and made him whole.

Wherever Jesus went there were signs and wonders and he told his disciples that these would also be present in their ministry. People are drawn to things that happen. Good or bad they want to see firsthand. Go into a field, sit down and watch the grass grow and no one will join you. Let there be a fire in a community, and everyone will come to see.

If the Holy Spirit is not allowed to move in the body of believers, he is grieved. He has a job to do and cannot be free to do it without our willing participation. This is the way I believe it should work. You do not try to get the Holy Spirit to move, but rather you prepare yourself through praise and worship and allow him to move as he sees fit. All gifts are under his control. 1 Corinthians 12:11 “But all these worketh that one and the selfsame Spirit, dividing to every man severally as he will.”

Looks like “The most powerful testimony” will have to wait until next week.