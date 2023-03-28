Baseball

Indians pound Bland

Tucker Fontaine had three hits and Noah Bandrimer homered as Rural Retreat rolled to a 13-1 win over the homestanding Bears.

Kaiden Atkinson added two hits as well, while, Justin Gilman tossed 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball.

Brady Thompson scored Bland’s run.

Softball

Chilhowie avenges loss to the Fort

Madi Preston and Kaydyn Eller each connected for home runs as Chilhowie overpowered Fort Chiswell 15-4 on Monday.

Chilhowie fell behind 3-0 after the top of the second inning, but dominated the rest of the way.

Denesa Martin (3-for-5, three runs), winning pitcher Emmaline Dowell (3-for-5, four RBIs), Preston (3-for-4, four runs, four RBIs) and Carrigan Heath (2-for-4, three RBIs) paced the hit parade.

The Warriors of head coach John Sabo avenged an earlier 5-1 loss to Fort Chiswell.

Indians clobber Bears

Lacy Brown went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Caroline Cox hit a two-run homer as the Rural Retreat Indians improved to 3-1 with a 15-4 road win over Bland County.