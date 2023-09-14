Combining education, networking, sightseeing, and good food, the Fall Forestry and Wildlife Field Tours have provided the opportunity to learn about sustainable forestry and wildlife management for over 45 years. This year’s tours, offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program in Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment in collaboration with Virginia’s natural resource agencies, companies, and associations, will be in Bland County October 6th.

Stop 1: Demeter Tree Farm. The Sargents are sustainably managing over 500 acres for timber, wildlife, and a family legacy. At this half-day stop, we’ll hear about the tools they are using to achieve their ownership goals on their certified Tree Farm.

Lunch catered by Taste of the Mountains

Stop 2: Bradshaw Firewood. Firewood is a high-value product that can be made from low-value trees. Bradshaw Firewood is a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1989. They process firewood year around and sell it in small bundles or in bulk. At this stop we’ll learn about their operation.

Stop 3: Harvesting Timber and Managing Wildlife. Visit a mechanized timber harvesting operation in the Round Mountain area to learn about regeneration harvests. We will see and learn about the forest and wildlife management in this young forest.

Stop 4: Managing for Wildlife - With Fire Find out about the numerous benefits of using prescribed fire in Appalachian forests.

The one-day tour will be held in Bland County on October 6. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee of $25 per person, which covers lunch, refreshments, and transportation. Please register by noon, Friday September 29th.

http://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/onlineregistration.html. For more information, contact Bill Worrell at 276-889-8056. A limited number of scholarships are available for K-12 teachers.