Theatre Bristol has announced June 2, 3 and 4 auditions for its September Paramount Center for the Arts production of Oklahoma! at 512 State Street, Bristol, Tenn. Visit www.TheatreBristol.org/audition for the list of characters, the audition form, important details, and rehearsal information.

The morning, afternoon, and evening audition options are open with roles available for children, men, women, and teens. Readings are provided and no preparation is necessary.

2023 marks the 80th year of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, which will be staged at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1.

“In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story. Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land,” according to concordtheatricals.com description of the musical.

With music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and original choreography by Agnes de Mille, the musical was based on the play “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs.

“Oklahoma! was greeted by critics and audiences alike as a watershed – the first successful truly unified musical, in which all creative elements worked together to support the story. The Hamilton of its day, the show elevated the art form of musical theatre and kicked off a Golden Age of American musicals that lasted for several decades. Oklahoma! won numerous awards, from a special Pulitzer Prize to the 2019 Tony Award for its innovative Broadway revival,’’ says rodgersandhammerstein.com.

Oklahoma! opens Sept. 22, and runs for two weekends at The Paramount Center for the Arts, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., closing on Oct. 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

Oklahoma! is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

For more information, visit www.TheatreBristol.org or its Facebook page, call 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.