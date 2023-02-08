Aiden Bartuski scored 23 points and Zac Hall added 19 to lead the Warriors past the Indians, 72-50, earning a share of the Hogoheegee District regular season championship with Lebanon.

Chilhowie and Lebanon will have a one-game playoff later this week to determine the Hogoheegee District top and automatic Region 1D qualifier.

Isaac Booth added 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for the Warriors (18-3, 9-1).

Rural Retreat was paced by Gatlin Hight with 15 points and 11 for Caleb Roberts.

Panthers pounce on Holston

Owen Doane scored 28 points to lead the Panthers to a 65-51 Hogoheegee District road win over the Cavaliers.

Sam Rhea and Lucas Debord scored 13 points apiece and Tyler Ayers had 10 for Northwood.

Holston was led by Cole Caywood with 13 points and Harper Collie with 11.

Pioneers hammer PH

Morgan Varney scored 22 points to lead the Pioneers to a 57-16 Hogoheegee District road win at Patrick Henry.

Sophie Wright paced the Rebels with seven points.

Chloe Couch added 21 points for Lebanon.

Holston handles Northwood

Bluefield University signee Bailey Widener led three Holston scorers in double digits with 15 points as the Cavaliers collected a 47-22 Hogoheegee District win over the visiting Northwood Panthers.

Ashton Keith’s 11 points and Molly Turner’s 10-point performance were also vital to the victory. Holston (8-12, 4-4) led 16-0 after one quarter.

Northwood (0-20, 0-8) was led by the 13-point showing by Olivia Briggs.

Warrior drop Cavs

A third-quarter blitz propelled the Chilhowie Warriors to a 58-42 Hogoheegee District road win as they remained tied with Lebanon for first place in the league.

Isaac Booth knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Chilhowie (17-3, 8-1), while Aidan Bartuski supplied 11 points.

The Warriors opened the second half on a 20-3 run to turn a precarious 31-28 halftime advantage into a 51-31 lead.

Cole Caywood led Holston (4-16, 1-8) with 14 points.

Lebanon tramples Rebels

Keyton Keene led Lebanon with 17 points as the Pioneers powered past Patrick Henry 53-37 and clinched a tie for the Hogoheegee District regular-season title.

Brody Wess added 10 points for the Pioneers (19-3, 9-1), who will face Chilhowie (18-3, 9-1) in a one-game playoff at a date to be determined for the league’s top seed in the Region 1D tournament.

Lebanon led 28-22 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half.

Jake Hall had 12 points to pace PH, but just three of those points came after the opening quarter.

Barr's 20 not enough for Flying Eagles

Chilhowie graduate Katie Barr led five scorers in double figures with 20 points, but Southwest Virginia Community College dropped an 97-87 decision at Patrick Henry Community College.

SWCC (14-6, 5-5), which connected on 15 3-pointers, also got production from Holston graduate Liyah French (16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists), 14 points each from Tamya Robertson and Destiny Jarnigan and 12 points by Hayley Farris.

Amber Kimberlin (Marion) had six assists, while Robertson had 14 rebounds and Jarnigan added eight boards.