Hackworth opens three district offices

Jim Talbert

The News & Press

Richlands, Va. – Completing a campaign promise State Senator Travis Hackworth opened his third kin the 38th district May 27.

Hackworth was joined by dignitaries from across the district as he cut a ribbon in front of his office at 1515 Second Street in Richlands. The office will be open five days a week and staffed primarily by Tom Lester, Hackworth’s chief of staff.

While it will mainly serve Buchanan, Russell, Smyth and Tazewell Counties, Hackworth said the office will be open to anyone who wishes to meet with a member of his staff. He held similar ceremonies in Norton and Pulaski here the district will also have offices.

The Norton office is at 5408 Park Avenue and will serve residents of Wise and Dickenson Counties and the city of Norton. The first office opened was in Pulaski at 1060 Memorial Drive Suite 16. All of the offices will have staff members available to assist citizens with problems with state government.

Hackworth, a Republican was elected earlier this year in a special election to fill the term of Ben Chafin, who died in January. District 38 is comprised of all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell, and Tazewell Counties and the cities of Norton and Radford, as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth, and Wise Counties.