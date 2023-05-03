Song of the Mountains will present a concert on May 6 featuring a world-class band that will travel from England to perform a limited U.S. tour. “Majesty — A Tribute to Queen” has packed theatres in Europe for the past 10 years.

“This band is the absolute best ‘Queen Tribute Show’ in the world,” said Tim White, the host of the concert series based at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion for more than 18 years. “We are very fortunate to have them appear on our stage,” he added.

This concert breaks from the norm of Song of the Mountains by presenting a classic rock concert, “but good music is good music,” said White. “I think Freddie Mercury and the band Queen were some of the absolute best when they toured. Majesty’s lead singer, Seth Daniels, truly carries the spirit of the late Mercury. They present an absolutely fantastic show.”

Majesty — A Tribute to Queen is one of the UK’s premiere touring Queen tribute band’s, performing at UK and international theatres and festivals, as well as some of the UK’s favorite holiday destinations. Majesty has been touring for the past 10 years and is known for its recreation of Queen’s iconic live performances.

Majesty is fronted by actor and musician Seth Daniels. He graduated drama school with a master’s degree in professional acting, and, according to White, “It’s clear through his meticulous eye for detail that he brings Freddie to life in a way no other tribute artist has done before.”

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month in Marion. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on public television. The May 6tickets are available online and at the box office. This live concert is sponsored by Song of the Mountains, WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock and News 5 WCYB.

For information, visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

The next Song of the Mountains taping will be on Saturday, June 3.

The concert series is underwritten by the Town of Marion, the Ellis Family Foundation including the General Francis Marion Hotel, Bank of Marion, Ballad Health, the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Blue Ridge Country 98.1 WBRF Radio and Bryant Label Co.

Song of the Mountains and its oversight organization, Appalachian Music Heritage Foundation, is a non-profit 501c3 organization.

Song of the Mountains is the official television show for Virginia.