Central Church is sponsoring a benefit meal/breakfast on Friday, July 21, in the Church fellowship hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted to help defray medical expenses incurred by Cindy Justice, a dedicated Central member. There will also be a basket raffle with all funds forwarded to Cindy. Central is located 5 miles east of Bland one mile south of the intersection of East Bluegrass and Skydusky. Good food and good fellowship for a worthy cause
Central Church sponsors benefit meal
