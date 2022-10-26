Third things: The most hopeful one

In the opening column for this series, I outlined my vision for the police department and listed my five core ideological principles. The third of these, and the most hopeful is – irenic policing genuinely contributes to a flourishing society. In order to begin unpacking the thoughts behind this principle, I believe the reader might find the following excerpt from controversial French activist and philosopher Simone Weil illuminating:

“Let us not think that because we are less brutal, less violent, less inhuman than our opponents we will carry the day. Brutality, violence and inhumanity have an immense prestige that schoolbooks hide from children, that grown men do not admit, but that everybody bows before. For the opposite virtues to have as much prestige, they must be actively and constantly put into practice…”

Her final line is the most necessary and striking – virtue must actively and constantly be put into practice. Merely being less aggressive doesn’t do the trick, there must be an active propagation (like the careful tending of a garden) of the actions tending towards peace – this is known as irenicism. Don’t misunderstand me here, I’m not trying to turn peacefulness or virtue, into some kind of talisman that works its magic upon the mere mention of its name. I’m all too familiar with the bare realties of the human condition, to embrace an uncritical or unrealistic utopian hope for social cohesion. Rather, I submit that human flourishing is desirable and possible, and every effort towards it, begins to illuminate an enriching path for those around us.

I do believe, as a community, we can counteract the current cultural tranquilizers of isolation, propaganda, and polarization, with deliberate effort. I believe these actions can be genuine on the part of law enforcement, and far more humanistic and empathetic than the “order-maintenance policing,” so scorned by our critics. This is about more than pure order, which is simply an attempt at false tranquility. This is about socio-redemptive acts of reconciliation, mediated and facilitated by police officers in a deliberate way.

Naturally, the identification and arrest of criminal offenders is not excluded in this paradigm – irenic not utopian. The goal here is to bring peace and reconciliation, along with justice - all three are necessary for society to flourish. Unless we have embraced a deliberate blindness, concerning the events of 2020 and the subsequent rise in violent crime, we should all be well aware by now, that justice, both social and criminal, should not be mutually exclusive. In our efforts to encourage equitable treatment of our neighbors, we need not completely abandon the mission of policing in communities. This kind of false peace is no more valuable than false order, and represents something akin to a learned helplessness; I chose to substitute learned hopefulness in its place.

In the next column, I’ll discuss how, in opposition to agencies a mile wide and an inch deep, core competency should be our primary goal. One of the nuances of small town police work is that it’s a relatively narrow enterprise. In light of that reality, we should focus more on being the best at that enterprise, and less on creating unnecessary mission diversity.