49 Winchester to perform at 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion fest

The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has announced 49 Winchester, one of the hottest acts to emerge from Southwest Virginia, will perform at its 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival in 2023.

"49 Winchester embodies the tremendous wealth of musical talent that resides in our region," said Leah Ross, BCM executive director of advancement. "We are so proud of the band's accomplishments and are thrilled to announce they'll return to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup next year."

In the past, 49 Winchester front man Isaac Gibson has said that performing at the festival was a major goal when the group first formed.

Hailing from Russell Co., 49 Winchester is taking the national music scene by storm with the critically-acclaimed, New West Records release Fortune Favors The Bold, the band's fourth album. 49 has been selling out venues across the country, made their network TV debut on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and took to the stages of the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium in support of Turnpike Troubadours and Whiskey Myers. Most recently the band's song "Last Call" was featured in an episode of the Paramount Network's Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner. In April the band will return to the Opry and debut at California's Stagecoach Festival with headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton.

Upon announcing the band's upcoming performance at Paramount Bristol, the concert sold out while still in pre-sale.

Though 49 Winchester is the only Bristol Rhythm 2023 act to be revealed at this time - more of the festival lineup will be announced in the new year, BCM disclosed a few exclusive opportunities for festival goers.

"We're also excited to offer a limited number of premium, all-inclusive VIP festival packages for fans that include experiences like yurt 'glamping' and accommodations at The Bristol Hotel or The Sessions Hotel, meet and greets with artists, and much more," said Ross.

Prices for VIP experiences for two people range from $1,500 to $3,500. Each package includes accommodations (hotel or camping), weekend passes to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, tickets to the pre-festival kick-off concert, meet-and-greets with festival artists, tickets to tour the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and more.

Weekend passes to the 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, slated for Sept. 8-10, 2023, are available for $100 (plus tax/fees) through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28; it is the lowest price available all year. The price of weekend passes increases to $120 (plus tax/fees) on Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 31. Prices go up to $140 (plus tax/fees) on Jan. 1, 2023. Bristol Rhythm 2023 weekend passes and exclusive VIP experiences are on sale now at BristolRhythm.com.