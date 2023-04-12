A day of wine tasting, designer shopping, a fashion show and a chance to support breast cancer screening programs awaits those attending Ballad Health Foundation’s Wine Women & Shoes event on Saturday, April 15, at the Lodge & Pavilion at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia.

This annual fundraising event, held from 1-4 p.m., benefits Ballad Health’s breast cancer screening programs and health services to serve women of the Appalachian Highlands. This year, funds from this event will support the purchase of a new 33-foot 3D mammography mobile health coach, which will focus on the rural and uninsured populations of the Appalachian Highlands.

“Our state-of-the-art mobile mammography unit brings the latest screening technology to the doorsteps of women in rural areas, reinforcing the likelihood that they will get tested and diagnosed earlier,” said Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation. “By removing financial barriers to potentially life-saving screenings, we can offer a chance to women in need to access the testing they require for early diagnoses.

“This significantly enhances their prognosis, treatment, and recovery outcomes, and reinforces our commitment to offering superior healthcare services to all.”

The importance of screening and intervention will take center stage during the event’s signature fashion show, which features breast cancer survivors from throughout the Appalachian Highlands.

Attendees will also hear a firsthand story of survival from Ruth Mooney, a mom, wife and breast cancer survivor newly in remission from Northeast Tennessee. Once a patient at the Johnson City Cancer Center, Mooney will take the spotlight to raise awareness for these preventive measures.

“Screening and early detection is so important, and it saved my life,” Mooney said. “Knowledge is power, and new 3D screening technology can give women the knowledge to take charge of their health.”

“My family did not have a history of breast cancer, so I thought I had a pass. I hope my story encourages women to take advantage of resources that are available to them, so they can be there for their friends and family for a long time.”

On top of Mooney’s message, Wine Women & Shoes will offer opportunities for exclusive shopping and hours of entertainment, including a shoe contest where winners will receive a surprise gift certificate.

All participants will receive a complimentary photo and a swag bag filled with various promotional items and gift certificates at the end of the event. Wine tasting and heavy appetizers will be available throughout the afternoon.

Wine Women & Shoes raises funds through ticket sales, event sponsorships, auctions and raffles and assistance from a special group of local men called Shoe Guys. These volunteers are on-hand during the event to pour wine, sell raffle tickets and help facilitate women’s shopping experiences.

They’re also competing to receive the most donations in their names before the event, with the winner being crowned the Wine Women & Shoes King of Sole. A list of the Shoe Guys, with a biography and the opportunity for people to donate to their preferred choice, is available at www.winewomenandshoes.com/event/balladhealth.

“People from our community are passionate and caring, and this makes it possible for Ballad Health Foundation to support women in our region,” Simpson said. “Early detection is the key to effective cancer treatments, and women coming together to provide support for early detection resources makes Wine Women & Shoes a truly special event.”

Tickets are available for $100 per person and $150 for sole sisters (two tickets). VIP individual tickets are $150, and VIP sole sisters tickets are $250. A VIP table (six tickets) is also available for $1,200. Those who have VIP tickets receive reserved seating and an upgraded swag bag. Valet parking will be offered for all guests.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Wine Women & Shoes, visit www.winewomenandshoes.com/event/balladhealth.