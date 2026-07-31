Grant to help overhaul ambulance Staff reports Jul 31, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town Council on July 27 accepted a $67,000 grant to overhaul a Wytheville Fire and Rescue ambulance.kAm%96 7F?5D[ 4@>:?8 7C@> E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 w62=E9[ H:== 36 FD65 E@ C6A=246 E96 a_`f 2>3F=2?46’D 492DD:D[ 5C:G6EC2:? 2?5 423 2?5 C67FC3:D9:?8 E96 A2E:6?E 42C6 2C62]k^AmkAm~77:4:2=D ?@E65 E92E E96 C6\492DD:D H:== :>AC@G6 C6=:23:=:EJ[ C65F46 >2:?E6?2?46 4@DED 2?5 6IE6?5 E96 =:76 @7 E96 G69:4=6]k^AmkAmr@F?4:= 2=D@ 28C665 E@ 36 C625J E@ C6G:6H 2?5 5:D4FDD 2 AC@A@D65 2>6?5>6?E E92E H@F=5 6DE23=:D9 2? 6>A=@J66 46CE:7:42E:@? :?46?E:G6 AC@8C2> 2E E96 FA4@>:?8 pF8] `_ >66E:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Smyth students get inside look into justice system Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools kAm%96 AC@8C2> 9@6D E@ 6?4@FC286 AC@76DD:@?2= 56G6=@A>6?E @7 E@H? 6>A=@J66D[ 96=A:?8 H:E9 C64CF:E>6?E[ C6E6?E:@? 2?5 >@C6]k^AmkAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ E96 E@H? 2AAC@G65 2 DEC66E 4=@DFC6 7@C ~4E] `c 7C@> e E@ f A]>] 7@C E96 v6@C86 (JE96 w:89 $49@@= 9@>64@>:?8 A2C256]k^AmkAmr@F?4:= 2=D@ 82G6 2? ~z 7@C (JE96 pCED r@F?4:= E@ FD6 |2:? $EC66E D:56H2=<D 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ c A]>] 7@C E96 pCE 2E E96 rC@DDC@25D 6G6?E @? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] `_]k^AmkAm{F42D |23CJ H2D C6\2AA@:?E65 2D J@FE9 >6>36C @7 E96 (JE96G:==6 #64C62E:@? r@>>:DD:@? 7@C 2 @?6\J62C E6C> 6IA:C:?8 @? pF8] `[ a_af]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… ATV's on roadways drawing debate Tazewell Va. – If social media is any indication, the Aug. 4 board of supervisors may draw a large crowd. Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Last Thursday evening, the county’s Planning Commission took action to send proposed zoning regulations for data centers back to the committee…