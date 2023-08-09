A watershed nonprofit based in Abingdon is holding a fundraiser, Three Cheers for Three Rivers, at the Tumbling Creek Cider Company production facility in Meadowview on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Each $25 ticket includes a BBQ supper, a glass of your choice of cider, entrance to a silent auction and live music by Breadfruit Reggae Band.

The watershed nonprofit, Upper Tennessee River Roundtable, implements projects to improve the water quality of the Holston, Clinch and Powell rivers in Southwest Virginia. To raise much-needed funds for this work, Tumbling Creek Cider Co. is opening up its Cider Barn for the event. The facility is located at Kelly Ridge Farms, where many of the apples are grown for the variety of ciders made there. This site is not open to the public at all times, only for special events.

The evening will begin with an optional tour of the farm at 4:30 p.m. Let the Roundtable know if you wish to participate in the tour.

At 5:30 p.m. a BBQ supper, with both meat and vegetarian options, will be available with cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and dessert.

The silent auction will feature a variety of baskets assembled by Roundtable members and volunteers, with themes such as yoga, s’mores, camping, spa, gardening, bucket of many handy items, a basket filled with at least eight gift cards, and more.

Tickets are sold online and at the door. Visit http://www.uppertnriver.org to buy online.

For more information, contact the Roundtable at uppertnriver@yahoo.com or 276-628-1600.