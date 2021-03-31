Family donates Love Harper comfort bags to local law enforcement agencies

Wythe County law enforcement agencies received a special delivery Wednesday: Love Harper Comfort Bags stuffed full of toys and other items to soothe troubled and abused children. Shelly and Ron Poston created the bags in memory of their granddaughter, Harper Mitchell, 2, of Rural Retreat who died in April 2020. Her mother’s boyfriend at the time has been charged with murdering the toddler.

The donation kicks off Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in April.

“Today, we are here to be a voice for those that cannot be heard,” said Wytheville Police Department Lt. Bryan Bard. He thanked the area law enforcement agencies that attended the kick-off event. In addition to the WPD, officers from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police received Love Harper bags.

“Together we stand united to bring awareness for the children that suffer from the maltreatment of their parents and guardians. This is a preventable problem; all adults can play a role in building safe, stable, and nurturing homes and environments for the children,” Bard said. “We believe that every child has a right to a safe childhood free of violence. April, Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, is an important time to start the conversation in our communities about how we can keep our children safe.