Crews battle fire at county landfill

Springville, Va. – Four departments responded to a fire at the Tazewell County Landfill July 15.
Tazewell County Fire and EMS Coordinator Barry Brooks said the call came into 911 at 9:39 p.m. Crews from Tazewell County, Baptist Valley, Bluefield and Thompson Valley responded. Tazewell County EMS also responded and landfill workers were called in to operate bulldozers.
The fire was under control by 11:30 but crews remained on the scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots. Brooks said the cause of the fire was unknown.
(0) comments
