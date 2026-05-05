School Board Personnel May 5, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Floyd County School Board on April 13 approved personnel moves including:kAm{2FC6? q6J6C= H2D 2AA@:?E65 A2CE\E:>6 D49@@= ADJ49@=@8J :?E6C? 2E u=@J5 t=6>6?E2CJjk^AmkAmy2>6D tAA6C=J H2D 2AA@:?E65 D@4:2= DEF5:6D E62496C 2E u=@J5 r@F?EJ w:89jk^AmkAms2H? w:88:?D H2D 2AA@:?E65 E62496C 2E (:==:D t=6>6?E2CJjk^AmkAm!2:86 wF332C5 H2D 2AA@:?E65 t?8=:D9 E62496C 2E u=@J5 r@F?EJ w:89jk^Am kAmp>36C !2J6E H2D 2AA@:?E65 E62496C 2E x?5:2? '2==6J t=6>6?E2CJ]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Mount Rogers NRA updates Smyth County on Grindstone, overlook, ponies and more Richmond judge dismisses Republican bid to block new maps Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA kAm%96 3@2C5 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 E96 7@==@H:?8 C6D:8?2E:@?D^C6E:C6>6?ED^D6A2C2E:@?Dik^AmkAmy6?6DD2 q] p=36CED@?[ 2 E62496C 2E u=@J5 t=6>6?E2CJjk^AmkAm|2C82C6E “!688J” p==6?[ 2 A2CE E:>6 =F?49 C@@> >@?:E@C 2?5 A2CE\E:>6 2== :? EFE@C 2E r964< t=6>6?E2CJjk^AmkAm|:4926= r2CC[ 2 A2CE\E:>6 3FD 5C:G6Cjk^Am kAmr9:CDE:2? r2CG6C[ 2 E62496C 2E u=@J5 t=6>6?E2CJjk^AmkAmr9C:DEJ r9C:D=6J[ 2? :?DECF4E:@?2= 2DD:DE2?E 2E r964< t=6>6?E2CJjk^Am kAm#2496= w@77>2?[ 2 A2CE\E:>6 2== :? EFE@C 2E r964< t=6>6?E2CJk^AmkAmq2CCJ w@==2?5DH@CE9[ 2 AC:?4:A2= 2E u=@J5 r@F?EJ w:89jk^AmkAmq6C?256EE6 z:6>A:DEJ\{249@HD<:[ 2 E62496C 2E x?5:2? '2==6J t=6>?E2CJjk^Am kAm|6=:DD2 $>:E9[ 2? :?DECF4E:@?2= 2DD:DE2?E 2E r964< t=6>6?E2CJjk^AmkAmw@==J (:=4@I[ 2 E62496C 2E u=@J5 r@F?EJ w:89]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.