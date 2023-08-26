You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website. Chico is an adorable Chihuahua mix who may... View on PetFinder
Jasmine Franks — Smyth County News & Messenger
There’s a phrase “Be careful what you wish for, you might just get it.”
Bystanders cut the seatbelts to rescue the children, who were all under the age of 10.
Wytheville’s Dollar Tree remained closed on Monday following a weekend car crash that damaged the store but didn’t result in any injuries.
A Wytheville man is facing two felony charges after a weekend shooting in Barren Springs.