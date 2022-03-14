4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $125,000

Check out this newly remolded home ready for its new owner. Completely updated from top to bottom, including new roof, new insulated windows, new carpeting and flooring, completely updated kitchen and bathroom with brand new appliances, new heating & air, plumbing, electrical and fresh paint. It would be perfect for a first-time buyer, a newly growing family, or anyone who wants to enjoy the views from the back porch. With laundry and bath on the main level, this could easily be used as a single-level home also. Call today to set up your showing!