First things first

In the opening column for this series, I outlined my vision for the police department and listed my five core ideological principles. The first of these and, perhaps the most important, is – the essence of policing should remain an analog endeavor.

In order to unpack that statement and translate its meaning in a coherent way, you first need a little background on my own perception of the technophile enterprise at work in our now, post-everything society. If I can paraphrase the most accessible prophet of my modern lament, Neil Postman, we are surrounded by throngs of zealots who only see what new technology can do, and are incapable of imagining what it can undo. This is what concerns me most, not all the doing of technology – but rather all of its undoing. (By the way, if you happen to attend my book talk at the Marion public library in December, you’ll hear more about the influence of Postman on my thinking in the last few years.)

Don’t mistake this concern for a neo-Luddite desire to return to the typewriter, or undo the amazing benefits we all reap from medical technology. Rather, my concern is that technology not be back fed into the essence, or ultimate nature, of policing.

At the core, policing is a relational endeavor, which occupies physical space, and requires tactile connectivity – it’s analog, not digital. As a result, I am immediately critical of processes that introduce barriers in that relationship, by asking a simple question: Does this (action, technology, or equipment) encourage or discourage the building of relationships on the ground? If it does, we should avoid it. (There’s a reason I write the columns for print. You’re holding it in your hand. You likely live here. You’re real.)

I’ll admit, these days, the task becomes increasingly difficult as technology, more and more, is not merely integrated into our culture, but literally BECOMES our culture. The ubiquity of it, however, doesn’t change the basic truth – Twitter’s not a real place, as Dave Chappelle put it. What is real, are the calls we respond to, and the anguish and pain created in the lives of victims. These, along with the hopefulness and relief accompanied by the arrival of first responders, to apply human energy to aid in you time of distress. We don’t always do this perfectly and, at times not even admirably, but we certainly could do it worse by mediating our interactions digitally, or creating the equivalent of a law enforcement kiosk.

In the end, I realize this approach and my commitment to it, will only likely work in Marion. This is fine with me; I only work for and live in Marion. I’m not concerned with going viral. I’m concerned with my neighbors, all 6,000 of them. I’m not interested in knowing you less; I’m interested in the contour of your experience and the role, if any, we play in it. As long as I’m the Chief of Police of this community, I won’t waiver in this commitment: The commitment to actualizing your experience with this agency by real, living and breathing, police officers, hand-selected to the task. I have yet to hire someone for their demonstrated technical prowess, but rather hire only for one set of qualities – character driven, relational, humanness. If you happened to catch the article in this paper about my interactions with local barber Ammi Fields, you’re likely getting a sense of what I mean.

In the next column I’ll discuss how, in the contour of life, wisdom makes for better policing than worldview. In a time with so many clashes of worldview, this might be the most controversial commitment of all.