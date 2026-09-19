Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts 60 agency partners for 2026 Uniting Communities Conference Sep 19, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feeding Southwest Virginia welcomed approximately 60 agency partners from across the region for its annual Agency Conference at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.kAm%96 a_ae 4@?76C6?46[ E96>65 Q&?:E:?8 r@>>F?:E:6D[Q 3C@F89E E@86E96C C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> 7@@5 A2?EC:6D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD E92E D6CG6 ?6:893@CD 724:?8 7@@5 :?D64FC:EJ E9C@F89@FE $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2[ :?4=F5:?8 A2CE?6CD 7C@> E96 4@F?E:6D @7 qF492?2?[ s:4<6?D@?[ (:D6[ {66[ $4@EE[ #FDD6==[ (2D9:?8E@?[ $>JE9[ %2K6H6==[ vC2JD@?[ (JE96[ 2?5 q=2?5]k^AmkAm%96 u@@5 q2?< C64@8?:K65 >F=E:A=6 =@?8\DE2?5:?8 A2CE?6CD H9@ 92G6 4@?EC:3FE65 E@ 4C:E:42= 7@@5 :?D64FC:EJ H@C< 2D 2 A2CE @7 E96:C ?6EH@C<] #646?E A2CE?6CD[ DF49 2D {@2G6D 2?5 u:D9 :? v2=2I[ H6C6 C64@8?:K65 7@C E96:C A2CE?6CD9:A 2D H6==]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Smyth man accused of forging military document A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations kAm#6AC6D6?E2E:G6 %@?J {@H6 @7 {@2G6D 2?5 u:D96D – v2=2I D2:5[ “xE’D 2 H@?56C7F= 766=:?8 36:?8 H:E9 A6@A=6 H9@ F?56CDE2?5 H92E J@F 2C6 5@:?8 2?5 DFAA@CE J@F] (6 2== 92G6 E96 D2>6 G:D:@?] (6 2== H2?E E@ 96=A] $@>6 52JD :E’D 92C5 E@ D66 9@H >2?J A6@A=6 2C6 9F?8CJ]”k^AmkAmpEE6?566D A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 65F42E:@?2= 3C62<@FE D6DD:@?D 56D:8?65 E@ DEC6?8E96? 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Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. 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