Lance Burton

Lance is chosen for the second straight week after leading the Bears past Montcalm 22-2 last Wednesday. He went 2-for4 at the plate with a double, four runs batted in, and two stolen bases. On the mound, he recorded six strikeouts over the two innings he pitched, allowing just one hit.

Eion Mullins

Eion is chosen for the second straight week for his efforts in two track meets last week. At Bristol, he finished third in the 1600m run with a time of 6:07.24 and sixth in the 800m run at 2:50.14. At Auburn, he was fifth in the 1600m run, crossing the line with a time of 6:12.35.

Chloe Dillow

Chloe is chosen after helping Bland County to a doubleheader sweep of Narrows. She went 5-for-5 at the plate, including her second homer of the season and drove in seven runs. She also recorded a complete-game in the circle that included seven strikeouts to get her first win.