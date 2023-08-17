The widow of a Crockett man who was killed last September after police said an SUV rear-ended his farm tractor is suing the SUV’s driver for damages.

Acting as the administrator of Charles Richard Cregger’s estate, Sheri Lee Cregger filed the $250,000 lawsuit against Chasity Dawn Jones on Aug. 8.

According to the Wythe County Circuit Court lawsuit and earlier police reports, Rick Cregger, 59, was pulling a corn chopper on Ridge Avenue, a mile south of Huckleberry Road, when it was struck from behind by Jones’ Nissan Pathfinder.

Police said Cregger was ejected from the tractor and died at the scene. Jones was charged with reckless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

She was convicted of both charges in April and fined $2,025 plus $96 in court costs, according to online records. She was also given a one-year suspended jail sentence.

Claiming – among other things – that Jones exceeded a reasonable speed on Sept. 21, 2022, failed to keep a proper lookout and operated her vehicle in a reckless manner, the lawsuit said her actions behind the wheel amounted to negligence.

“The foregoing actions constitute willful and wanton conduct and demonstrate such recklessness as to evince a conscious disregard for the safety of others,” the suit said.

The lawsuit said Sheri Cregger and Rick Cregger’s son had suffered mental anguish and financial loss – including more than $8,000 in funeral expenses – from Rick Cregger’s death.

In a letter dated Aug. 7, Sheri Cregger’s Bluefield attorney asked that Jones be served with a copy of the complaint.

No trial date has been set.