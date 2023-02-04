Virginians expecting a state tax refund this year can transform it into on-the-ground support for outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation.

Taxpayers can direct all or a portion of their state tax refund to Virginia’s Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund.

Half of the donated funds go to outdoor recreation project grants and the other half supports the Virginia Natural Area Preserve System.

Recreation: Demand for outdoor trails has never been greater, but funding shortfalls hinder increased access. Funding is granted to localities through programs such as the Trail Access Grant program, designed to increase access to trail opportunities for people with disabilities.

Conservation: Natural area preserves protect habitats for rare plants and animals, and natural communities. More than 20 natural area preserves offer public access for low-impact recreation opportunities such as hiking, water access, bird-watching and nature photography. Grants and voluntary contributions provide the funding to develop preserves.

To choose the Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, enter code number 68 on Schedule VAC (Virginia Contributions Schedule), Section II (Other Voluntary Contributions). This form accompanies the state individual tax return Form 760.

For more information, go to https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/checkoff.