Food City pharmacy providing flu vaccine Sep 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Company officials recently announced that area Food City Pharmacy locations will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season.kAm“u@@5 r:EJ’D :>>F?:K:?8 A92C>24:DED 2C6 46CE:7:65 E@ 25>:?:DE6C G244:?2E:@?D :? 244@C52?46 H:E9 E96 DE2?52C5D D6E 7@CE9 3J E96 p>6C:42? !92C>24:DED pDD@4:2E:@? 2?5 E96 4@CC6DA@?5:?8 DE2E6 A92C>24J 2DD@4:2E:@?D[” D2JD |:4<6J q=2K6C[ u@@5 r:EJ 6I64FE:G6 G:46 AC6D:56?E @7 A92C>24J @A6C2E:@?D] “u@@5 r:EJ !92C>24J 2=D@ @776CD E96 25565 4@?G6?:6?46 @7 2 ?F>36C @7 277@C523=6 AC6G6?E2E:G6 962=E9 42C6 @AE:@?D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 r~'xs\`h G244:?6[ D9:?8=6D[ A?6F>@4@442=[ 2?5 #$' W#6DA:C2E@CJ $J?4JE:2= ':CFDX G244:?6]”k^Am kAm$62D@?2= 7=F G244:?6 AC@G:56D AC@E64E:@? 282:?DE E96 >@DE 4@>>@? DEC2:?D @7 :?7=F6?K2] '244:?2E:@?D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 @? 2 H2=<\FA 32D:D 2E u@@5 r:EJ :>>F?:K:?8 A92C>24:6D 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89@FE 7=F D62D@?[ 32D65 FA@? G244:?6 2G2:=23:=:EJ] ':D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]7@@54:EJ]4@>Qm7@@54:EJ]4@>k^2m 7@C 2 4@>A=6E6 =:DE @7 :>>F?:K:?8 =@42E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring kAmu@@5 r:EJ !92C>24J H:== 36 7@==@H:?8 E96 r6?E6CD 7@C s:D62D6 r@?EC@= 2?5 !C6G6?E:@? WrsrX vF:56=:?6D] (9:=6 2== :?5:G:5F2=D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ C646:G6 2 7=F D9@E[ E96 rsr DEC@?8=J C64@>>6?5D G244:?2E:@? 7@C :?5:G:5F2=D 4@?D:56C65 9:89 C:D<] w:89 C:D< :?5:G:5F2=D :?4=F56 A6CD@?D ed @C @=56C[ C6D:56?ED @7 =@?8\E6C> 42C6 724:=:E:6D[ A6CD@?D a\ec J62CD @7 286 H:E9 4@>@C3:5 W>@C6 E92? @?6X 4@?5:E:@?D[ 2?5 AC68?2?E H@>6?] %96 rsr 2=D@ C64@>>6?5D E96 7=F D9@E 7@C 962=E942C6 A6CD@??6= H9@ AC@G:56 5:C64E A2E:6?E 42C6 2?5 9@FD69@=5 4@?E24ED @C 42C68:G6CD @7 49:=5C6? F?56C e >@?E9D @7 286] u@@5 r:EJ !92C>24:DED 42? :>>F?:K6 :?5:G:5F2=D `a J62CD 2?5 @=56C]k^Am kAm%C:G2=6?E 7=F G244:?6D 2C6 2G2:=23=6[ :?4=F5:?8 E9@D6 C64@>>6?565 7@C :?5:G:5F2=D ed J62CD @7 286 2?5 @=56C] x?DFC2?46[ :?4=F5:?8 |65:42C6 !2CE q[ H:== 36 2446AE65[ >2?J H:E9 2 K6C@ 4@A2J] ~E96C G244:?6D[ :?4=F5:?8[ A?6F>@?:2[ 2?5 D9:?8=6D D9@ED H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 2D H6==] !=62D6 4@?DF=E J@FC =@42= u@@5 r:EJ !92C>24J @C G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]7@@54:EJ]4@>Qm7@@54:EJ]4@>k^2m 7@C 56E2:=D]k^Am kAmu=F G:CFD6D 2C6 >@DE 4@>>@? 5FC:?8 E96 72== 2?5 H:?E6C >@?E9D] x?7=F6?K2 24E:G:EJ @7E6? 368:?D E@ :?4C62D6 :? ~4E@36C 2?5 }@G6>36C] |@DE @7 E96 E:>6[ 7=F 24E:G:EJ A62<D 36EH66? s646>36C 2?5 u63CF2CJ 2?5 42? =2DE 2D =2E6 2D |2J]k^Am kAm“u@@5 r:EJ E2<6D AC:56 :? D6CG:?8 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 H6’C6 AC@F5 E@ @?46 282:? @776C @FC =@J2= 4FDE@>6CD E96 25565 4@?G6?:6?46 @7 7=F G244:?2E:@?D[” D2:5 $E6G6? r] $>:E9[ u@@5 r:EJ AC6D:56?E 2?5 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie.