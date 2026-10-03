Virginia farmland values continue to climb, reflecting national trend Oct 3, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia farmland values continued their climb in 2026, mirroring a national trend that has pushed agricultural land prices to record highs even as the pace of growth has slowed.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6’D a_ae {2?5 '2=F6D $F>>2CJ[ ':C8:?:2 72C> C62= 6DE2E6 2G6C2865 Se[b__ A6C 24C6 E9:D J62C[ FA b]bT 7C@> Se[`__ :? a_ad] rC@A=2?5 G2=F6D C@D6 b]fT E@ Se[c__ A6C 24C6[ H9:=6 A2DEFC6 2G6C2865 Sd[cb_ A6C 24C6[ FA a]dT]k^AmkAm%9@D6 G2=F6D A=246 ':C8:?:2 23@G6 ?2E:@?2= 2G6C286D 7@C 2== E9C66 42E68@C:6D] &$sp C6A@CE65 &]$] 72C> C62= 6DE2E6 2E Sc[d__ A6C 24C6[ 4C@A=2?5 2E Se[_a_ 2?5 A2DEFC6 2E Sa[___ :? a_ae]k^Am kAm':C8:?:2 2=D@ E@AA65 E96 pAA2=249:2? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday …