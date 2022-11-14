Hurricane Players capture district win

Marion Senior High School Hurricane Players captured first place in the Virginia High School League Southwest District One-Act theatre tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29, at MSHS.

The ensemble performed “The Insanity of Mary Girard” by Lanie Robertson, the real-life story of a Philadelphia woman who spent the last 25 years of her life in a mental institution. In 1790, Mary Girard was committed to an asylum. After she became pregnant by another man, her husband Stephen Girard had her declared legally insane. By the end of this haunting and highly theatrical piece, Mary has grown rather convincingly into her diagnosis.

“Not only did the team earn four first-place votes from the panel of adjudicators, but Laken Foutz, who plays Mary Girard, won the Best Actress Award,” said Todd Necessary, director of forensics and theatre for MSHS. “James Greer was named Best Actor. Em Adams, Hannah Funk, Kari Greer, Leiah Roberts, and James Greer received Outstanding Performer Awards for their performances as ‘the Furies,’ a chorus of lunatics to haunt Mary.”

“I am tremendously proud of their work,” Necessary said. “They rehearsed daily after school and sacrificed a month of Saturdays preparing for the first competition.”

MSHS will host the VHSL Super Region D competition on Nov. 19, so the work continues, he added.

Commenting after the awards, several students reflected on the play and their work.

“I believe that this year’s play has a very deep subject and honestly some days I would come home from rehearsals just feeling defeated,” said Foutz. “Although, after our competition on Saturday, I was very proud of our team. I believe that we really came together and worked as an ensemble.”

James Greer said, “This has been a shift in life for me, considering this is coming from a guy who really never tried acting until recently, nor did I ever originally consider going into any over school activity. After all this though, all I can say is that this was the most life changing thing I've ever done. Especially due to the fact that the only other piece of acting experience I’ve had is last year's spring play, and even then I was surprised at how good it felt and how well I did. The only sad thing about it all is that I got into this at the tail end of my school life. I wish I could have gotten into acting sooner.”

“I feel proud to be recognized for my hard work and the companionship of my teammates as well,” said Leiah Roberts.

“I really enjoy working with this team,” said Em Adams. “Mr. Necessary is the best director I’ve ever worked with and this play would not be as good as it is without him. Thanks for supporting us!”

Brianna Gravely said, “It’s been fun watching this all unfold, I hope to continue doing this and win future competitions with Mr. Necessary as the director, and that this team pursues this path within their future careers as they’re all very talented and seem to be passionate about it.”