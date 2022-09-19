Mendota history room part of Hawk Festival

Come to Mendota, Virginia, on Saturday, Sept. 24, so Dottie Dye can show you “The History Room.”

That collection of exhibits is part of the Mendota Community Center.

On Saturday, Dye will have the room open during the Mendota Hawk and Heritage Festival.

“I did it one year just for the festival, and they wanted me to do it permanently,” said Dye, 81, the president of the Mendota Community Association.

This room pays tribute to the history of Native Americans with artifacts, Dye said.

“There are old ledgers showing what people had made in the 1800s and the work that they performed,” Dye said. “It also features work that comes from the churches.”

What’s more, there are plenty of pictures.

“It’s just part of what I had and other people had given me," Dye said. “I love telling people about Mendota. I love showing off this little town.”

More people are moving to this place in Washington County, Dye aid.

“I think we’re going to see change. And I think it’s all going to be good,” Dye said. “I think Mendota has a character. And that’s going to stay regardless of who comes in.”

Dye grew up here but spent 50 years away and then moved home.

“All old bird flies home to die, do you know that?” Dye said. “They go back to their nesting place.”