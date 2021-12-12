This well-maintained, move-in ready historic home in downtown Marion is conveniently located within easy walking distance of area restaurants, banks, shopping, Lincoln Theater and more! Enjoy your morning coffee on the large covered rear porch! Lot features beautiful landscaping and privacy while still being conveniently located in town. Other amenities include beautiful hardwoods and many of the home's original doors, doorknobs and other fixtures are still in excellent condition. Newer insulated windows, metal roof, new dishwasher, recent updates & recent electrical upgrade. The large dramatic windows offer tons of light, living room features gas log fireplace with built-in bookshelves plus a dedicated dining room and butler's pantry. Main level bedroom has 2 closets and en suite half bath PLUS upstairs master bedroom features walk-in closet and full en suite bath. 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 baths plus a BONUS room which could be used for extra storage or as a nursery.
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $259,900
